WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,905,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 218,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJR opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

