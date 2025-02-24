Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,000. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.50. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

