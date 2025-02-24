TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 216.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FS Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

