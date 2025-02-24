First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,744 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $219.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

