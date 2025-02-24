United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2,276.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

