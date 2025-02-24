NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $985.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

