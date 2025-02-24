Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

