IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.03 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

