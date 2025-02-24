IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 91,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

