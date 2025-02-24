Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3,759.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,252 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $103,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $591.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

