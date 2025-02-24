Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 421,252 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,789,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,252 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $37,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Avantor by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 1.1 %

AVTR opened at $17.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.