Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 6,230 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $150,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Repligen by 796.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 2.3 %

Repligen stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $203.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.75, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.