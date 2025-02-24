The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,294,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TTD opened at $72.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

