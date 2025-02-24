Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$825.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.0 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

HLIO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,538. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

