HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,341. The stock has a market cap of $983.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.