Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.