Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 1,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

