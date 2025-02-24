Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 1,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.