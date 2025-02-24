Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. Leerink Partnrs cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $128.60 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

