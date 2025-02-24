iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,168.7% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,958,000 after buying an additional 9,604,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,672,000 after acquiring an additional 574,897 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 198,552 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 401,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

