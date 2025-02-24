Hi Line Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after buying an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 514,005 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

