Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,411.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

