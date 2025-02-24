Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,791,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.