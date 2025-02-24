RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 932.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 566,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 511,840 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

