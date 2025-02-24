Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UAA opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

