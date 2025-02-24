Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

