Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Up 60% – Should You Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 106,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 109,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kincora Copper Stock Up 60.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06.
Kincora Copper Company Profile
Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.
