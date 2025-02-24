FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 460685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

