Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enlightify had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 31.34%.

Shares of ENFY remained flat at $1.25 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Enlightify has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Enlightify, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

