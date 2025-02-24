Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 825 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $349.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

