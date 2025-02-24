BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

