BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,672,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 211,181 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 893,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

