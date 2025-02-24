Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 297.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $2,723,698.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,041,752.81. This trade represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

