Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI stock opened at $533.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.08 and a 200 day moving average of $509.45. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
