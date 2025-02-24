Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $540.00 to $720.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $550.00 to $695.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $520.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $658.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $473.00.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $600.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $520.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $490.00.

1/17/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/16/2025 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $485.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $490.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $606.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $243.99 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

