Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,538,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $117.66 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

