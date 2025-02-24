Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.