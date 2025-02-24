Portland Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

