W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 1,448 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,902,800,000 after buying an additional 206,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,451,987,000 after buying an additional 892,607 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after buying an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $98.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

