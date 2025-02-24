Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI opened at $12.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $597.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 102.89% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

