Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,342,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

