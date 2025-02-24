South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 43,530.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 934,173 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $190,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 166.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,852 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 63.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $9,037,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

