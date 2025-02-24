Dover Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.90.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

