Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Codan’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Codan Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.
Codan Company Profile
