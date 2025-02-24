Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,034 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 34.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clorox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 2.8 %

Clorox stock opened at $157.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

