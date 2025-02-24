SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from SKY Network Television’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
SKY Network Television Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $346.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.
SKY Network Television Company Profile
