Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,718 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Thryv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $763.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.