Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,718 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Thryv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Thryv Stock Performance
NASDAQ THRY opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $763.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.90.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
Featured Articles
