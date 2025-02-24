Skylands Capital LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,587,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

