Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 8,092 Shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GEN Restaurant Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 5.8 %

GENK stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Insider Activity at GEN Restaurant Group

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $31,478.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,763.20. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEN Restaurant Group Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

