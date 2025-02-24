Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 806.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,136,000 after buying an additional 3,789,234 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,459.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,158,000 after buying an additional 1,824,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,746,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,804,000 after buying an additional 1,741,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 416,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 398,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.26%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

