Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Purchases 571 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PVH accounts for approximately 2.0% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 39.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,987,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 266,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 114,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

